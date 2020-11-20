Advertisement

Man sentenced to more than 4 years in prison for aggravated robbery

On Oct. 14, 2019, Winnebago County deputies were sent to a bar for a robbery in progress.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 6:29 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A man was sentenced to four years and six months in prison for aggravated robbery in Winnebago County.

On Oct. 14, 2019, Winnebago County deputies were sent to a bar for a robbery in progress. During the investigation, 34-year-old Nathan Genore was named a suspect, according to the Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office.

The case was reviewed by the Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office and charges of aggravated robbery were authorized. Judge Debra Schafer sentenced Genore on Oct. 2, who will face two years of mandatory supervised release following his prison sentence.

