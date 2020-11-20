Loves Park City Hall closing

LOVES PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - Loves Park City Hall will be closed to the public to prevent unnecessary contact and possible exposure of COVID-19 to city employees.

However, all city departments will be open to assist the public via telephone, utilizing online technology and via email. All appropriate telephone numbers and email addresses can be found on the city’s website.

The Loves Park City Council meeting and all committee meetings will be continue to be held utilizing online technology and will be viewable by the public on the city’s website and Facebook page. Please check the city’s website for more information.

Building permits will still be issued via the telephone, fax, or email, according to Patricia Jacobson, Secretary to City Clerk. Permits may also be issued by appointment by calling 815-654-5033. Payment will be required with either credit card payment, or may be billed if account has been established with city. Contact the Building Department at 815-654-5033 for instructions and assistance.

Building inspections will continue to be done. Inspectors will be required to wear masks and practice social distancing.

“We ask that if the public has interaction with inspectors, that they practice the same safety precautions,” according to the city.

The Loves Park Water Department building lobby will continue to be closed to the public. The drive-up window will be available for payments and inquiries. Customers are encouraged to utilize online and drive-thru payment options.

The GPAC facility at Loves Park City Hall will be closed. All meetings and activities at City Hall have been cancelled. This includes events scheduled in the Civic Center portion of City Hall and the gym.

All police and fire emergency services will continue as normal.

“Due to the fluid and ever-changing status of this pandemic, these policies could be altered at any time to protect the health and well-being of the public and city employees. The city is taking all precautions to comply with the recommendations of the Winnebago County Health Department and the Tier 3 Resurgence Mitigation announced by the Governor of the State of Illinois. These precautions are in effect from Monday, Nov. 23 until further notice,” according to the city.

