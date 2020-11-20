Local law enforcement provides tips to keep packages safe during the holiday season

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) -The coronavirus pandemic and the 2020 holiday season means many presents will be ordered online and dropped off at your doorstep, and while it may be convenient it also makes the gift a prime target for thieves.

“The drivers are very busy and coming up on the Christmas season they’re trying to get rid of that package fast,” said Winnebago County Sheriff Gary Caruana.

Officers say if you have security cameras or a high tech doorbell making it known could stop a thief in their tracks.

“If you have those kind of things put a sign up that says the premises is under video just to notify people if you come on my property you’re going to be caught on video potentially,” said Lee County Sheriff’s Lieutenant Matt Frye.

Caruana also says people can have packages delivered to their work places or with a trusted individual.

