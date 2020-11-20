Advertisement

FSD 145 extends remote learning

The school district hopes to reinstate in-person hybrid learning on Monday, Dec. 7.
FSD 145
FSD 145(FSD 145)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 5:12 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Freeport School District will continue full remote learning for all students through Friday, Dec. 4.

The school district hopes to reinstate in-person hybrid learning on Monday, Dec. 7.

Gov. Pritzker announced Tuesday that additional COVID-19 resurgence mitigations in an attempt to slow the spread of the virus. These Tier 3 resurgence mitigations exempt schools, although they do address organized group recreational activities like sports, indoor sports and activity facilities, which include school-based activities.

The mitigations pause all indoor group sporting and recreational activities, including youth and adult recreational sports, park districts, and travel leagues and require the closure of locker rooms.

The governor’s office indicated that local school officials, in consultation with their local health departments, remain the best situated to make decisions about additional mitigations that may be necessary in schools, according to FSD 145.

The decision to extend remote learning was made after guidance from the IDPH, ISBE and, in consultation with the Stephenson County Health Department and the FSD Board of Education.

“While we initially slated Monday, Nov. 30 as our return to in-person instruction, this additional pause in in-person instruction is a mitigation strategy that will allow time to slow potential spread of the virus from students and staff who may unknowingly have contracted COVID-19 during the Thanksgiving holiday. The district will continue to monitor our progress toward a return to in person instruction, and we will communicate plans going forward on a weekly basis. We will communicate additionally in the event the governor’s office mandates additional mitigation actions,” according to FSD 145.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WALB News 10
Arrest made in 33-year-old Rockford murder case
$5M warrant for arrest of Tyris Jones, indicted for 1st degree murder
Local lawmakers send letter to IDPH
10 Winnebago Co. businesses ordered closed until further notice
Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office
Man indicted for 1st degree murder of Rockford woman
WIFR
Rockford to enforce strict rules on indoor dining

Latest News

Kyle Rittenhouse sits while listening during an extradition hearing in Lake County court...
Accused Kenosha shooter Kyle Rittenhouse released on $2M bond
remote learning
Meridian CUSD 223 moving to remote learning until Jan. 18
RPS 205
All RPS 205 students moving to remote only instruction on Nov. 30
State's Attorney to review 43 closure notices
State’s Attorney reviews 43 failure to comply notices against local businesses