FSD 145 extends remote learning

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Freeport School District will continue full remote learning for all students through Friday, Dec. 4.

The school district hopes to reinstate in-person hybrid learning on Monday, Dec. 7.

Gov. Pritzker announced Tuesday that additional COVID-19 resurgence mitigations in an attempt to slow the spread of the virus. These Tier 3 resurgence mitigations exempt schools, although they do address organized group recreational activities like sports, indoor sports and activity facilities, which include school-based activities.

The mitigations pause all indoor group sporting and recreational activities, including youth and adult recreational sports, park districts, and travel leagues and require the closure of locker rooms.

The governor’s office indicated that local school officials, in consultation with their local health departments, remain the best situated to make decisions about additional mitigations that may be necessary in schools, according to FSD 145.

The decision to extend remote learning was made after guidance from the IDPH, ISBE and, in consultation with the Stephenson County Health Department and the FSD Board of Education.

“While we initially slated Monday, Nov. 30 as our return to in-person instruction, this additional pause in in-person instruction is a mitigation strategy that will allow time to slow potential spread of the virus from students and staff who may unknowingly have contracted COVID-19 during the Thanksgiving holiday. The district will continue to monitor our progress toward a return to in person instruction, and we will communicate plans going forward on a weekly basis. We will communicate additionally in the event the governor’s office mandates additional mitigation actions,” according to FSD 145.

