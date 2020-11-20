Exploring new Tier 3 resurgence mitigations

ILLINOIS (WIFR) - As the state of Illinois begins its Tier 3 mitigation restrictions today, we break down some of the biggest changes you can expect this Thanksgiving.

While many businesses, including grocery stores and hotels, can stay open in a limited capacity, we wanted to take a closer look at some of the differences coming up from what we’ve been used to over the last few weeks.

When it comes to recreational activities, spaces like theaters, performing arts centers, museums and casino gaming must close.

Any outdoor activities, like those through the Rockford Park District, have to be limited 25 percent capacity, can only have groups of up to 10 people and masks are required.

No indoor health and fitness classes can be held and the 25 percent capacity limit is also in place. Locker rooms are closed and reservations are required.

With Thanksgiving just days away, the new efforts ask that you limit your family gathering to just those people who live in your household and only host gatherings of 10 people or less.

For those who like to go out for dinner, no banquet halls are able to host.

In terms of how it will last, state health officials say they will track metrics over the next two weeks to see if these new mitigation efforts can be relaxed.

