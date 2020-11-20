Advertisement

Exploring new Tier 3 resurgence mitigations

As the state of Illinois begins its Tier 3 mitigation restrictions today, we break down some of...
As the state of Illinois begins its Tier 3 mitigation restrictions today, we break down some of the biggest changes you can expect this Thanksgiving.(WIFR)
By Elaine Rojas-Castillo
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 5:19 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ILLINOIS (WIFR) - As the state of Illinois begins its Tier 3 mitigation restrictions today, we break down some of the biggest changes you can expect this Thanksgiving.

While many businesses, including grocery stores and hotels, can stay open in a limited capacity, we wanted to take a closer look at some of the differences coming up from what we’ve been used to over the last few weeks.

When it comes to recreational activities, spaces like theaters, performing arts centers, museums and casino gaming must close.

Any outdoor activities, like those through the Rockford Park District, have to be limited 25 percent capacity, can only have groups of up to 10 people and masks are required.

No indoor health and fitness classes can be held and the 25 percent capacity limit is also in place. Locker rooms are closed and reservations are required.

With Thanksgiving just days away, the new efforts ask that you limit your family gathering to just those people who live in your household and only host gatherings of 10 people or less.

For those who like to go out for dinner, no banquet halls are able to host.

In terms of how it will last, state health officials say they will track metrics over the next two weeks to see if these new mitigation efforts can be relaxed.

For a full list of restrictions, click here.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WALB News 10
Arrest made in 33-year-old Rockford murder case
$5M warrant for arrest of Tyris Jones, indicted for 1st degree murder
Local lawmakers send letter to IDPH
10 Winnebago Co. businesses ordered closed until further notice
Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office
Man indicted for 1st degree murder of Rockford woman
WIFR
Rockford to enforce strict rules on indoor dining

Latest News

FSD 145
FSD 145 extends remote learning
Kyle Rittenhouse sits while listening during an extradition hearing in Lake County court...
Accused Kenosha shooter Kyle Rittenhouse released on $2M bond
remote learning
Meridian CUSD 223 moving to remote learning until Jan. 18
RPS 205
All RPS 205 students moving to remote only instruction on Nov. 30