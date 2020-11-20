Belvidere North cheerleading welcomes new challenge

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - The IHSA officially suspended winter sports on Thursday.

While the governing body for high school athletics has no clue when it will be safe to resume activities, it will look very different for Belvidere North cheerleading when it gets back on the mat.

The Blue Thunder have won three state championships in the last four years much in part to their stunting, but this season there will be zero contact between teammates, making tumbling the main focus.

Competitions will also mainly be done virtually with judges watching over the internet.

Head coach Lacee Sattelberg said it will be business as usual.

“In the past, stunting is probably one of our biggest strengths especially because we’re co-ed and usually a lot of our boys come in as co-ed stunters,” said Sattelberg. “We did have a few boys that decided not to come out because they didn’t have the tumbling skills. That has always been a strength for us and now we’re going to have to look at other areas for strengths and I know we can. I feel pretty confident with that. I just know it’s going to look different.”

