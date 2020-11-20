Advertisement

All RPS 205 students moving to remote only instruction on Nov. 30

Classes will resume as currently assigned with both in-person and remote-only instruction on Monday, Jan. 4, 2021.
RPS 205
RPS 205(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 1:46 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - RPS 205 is following a recommendation from the Winnebago County Health Department to take what they’re calling an “adaptive pause,” or a short-term break from in-person instruction.

All RPS 205 students will move to remote-only instruction starting Monday, Nov. 30. Classes will resume as currently assigned with both in-person and remote-only instruction on Monday, Jan. 4, 2021. Follow this link for more information on the 205 VIBE.

The district will continue to provide grab-and-go meals to RPS 205 families between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Tuesdays and Fridays. Sign up to receive meals online: visit here. Meals are also available Tuesdays and Fridays from 4 to 6 p.m. at the following locations:

  • Auburn High School, 5110 Auburn St.
  • Eisenhower Middle School, 3525 Spring Creek Rd.
  • Flinn Middle School, 2525 Ohio Parkway
  • RESA Middle School, 1800 Ogilby Rd.

Elementary students should take home electronic devices before the start of Thanksgiving break. Families should follow up with their main office staff about device pickup. All middle and high school students already have Chromebooks. Visit here and click on the “Student Tech Support” button if you need help connecting.

“This is an inconvenience and an interruption for our students, staff and families. Our administration is working closely with the Winnebago County Health Department and our School Board, and we all agree that this move to temporary remote-only instruction is a necessary step to try to stop the spread of COVID-19. Especially as the holidays approach, this is one way that we can assist with the latest increased mitigation strategies during this pandemic,” Ehren Jarrett, Superintendent of Rockford Public Schools said.

