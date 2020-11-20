Advertisement

Accused Kenosha shooter Kyle Rittenhouse released on $2M bond

Kyle Rittenhouse sits while listening during an extradition hearing in Lake County court...
Kyle Rittenhouse sits while listening during an extradition hearing in Lake County court Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, in Waukegan, Ill. Rittenhouse is accused of killing two protesters days after Jacob Blake was shot by police in Kenosha, Wis. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, Pool)(Nam Y. Huh | AP)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 3:06 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) - The Illinois 17-year-old charged with killing two people during a protest in Wisconsin has posted bail and been released from custody.

Kyle Rittenhouse posted a $2 million cash bond in Kenosha on Friday. Prosecutors accuse Rittenhouse of fatally shooting two people and wounding a third during an Aug. 25 protest against police racism and brutality in Kenosha.

Rittenhouse’s attorneys insist he was acting in self-defense.

Some conservatives have portrayed Rittenhouse as a patriot who was exercising his right to bear arms to protect property. A legal defense fund for him has attracted millions of dollars in donations.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

WALB News 10
Arrest made in 33-year-old Rockford murder case
$5M warrant for arrest of Tyris Jones, indicted for 1st degree murder
Local lawmakers send letter to IDPH
10 Winnebago Co. businesses ordered closed until further notice
Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office
Man indicted for 1st degree murder of Rockford woman
WIFR
Rockford to enforce strict rules on indoor dining

Latest News

remote learning
Meridian CUSD 223 moving to remote learning until Jan. 18
RPS 205
All RPS 205 students moving to remote only instruction on Nov. 30
State's Attorney to review 43 closure notices
State’s Attorney reviews 43 failure to comply notices against local businesses
Illinois Coronavirus Cover Picture
IDPH: 13K new COVID-19 cases, 126 more deaths