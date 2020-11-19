Advertisement

Zoom calls with Santa

‘We want to keep that dream alive, that story alive, that tradition alive of kids being able to meet with Santa.’
Zoom
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Nov. 18, 2020
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - While new tier three mitigations may be putting a damper on some of our favorite holiday events, one area studio has a plan for children to visit Santa from the safety of your home.

Luxe EBISS recording studio in Loves Park is offering live Zoom calls with Santa from the North Pole, along with other fun holiday events. Online booking starts Thursday on the Luxe production website.

The video production company says this year has been tough on kids, and providing a little personalized holiday fun could lift spirits this season.

“They need the opportunity to see Santa. We want to keep that dream alive, that story alive, that tradition alive of kids being able to meet with Santa. In a virtual world, we’re trying to bring that opportunity,” Derek Huffer of EBISS Inc.

