YMCA Retired Men’s Club annual tree sale canceled

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A long-standing tradition is canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The annual YMCA Retired Men’s Club holiday tree, wreath and roping sale will not take place this year.

Highcrest Shopping Center has long been home to this annual sale, which raises money for youth programs at the YMCA of Rock River Valley.

“Picking out a holiday tree is a wonderful tradition for many families,” Loren Salzman, YMCA Retired Men’s Club Member said. “This sale has allowed us to be part of that tradition as we have helped so many families who come back to us each year. We are saddened to cancel and plan to bring it back in 2021.”

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.