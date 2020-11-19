Advertisement

YMCA Retired Men’s Club annual tree sale canceled

Highcrest Shopping Center has long been home to this annual sale.
(KGNS)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 11:55 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A long-standing tradition is canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The annual YMCA Retired Men’s Club holiday tree, wreath and roping sale will not take place this year.

Highcrest Shopping Center has long been home to this annual sale, which raises money for youth programs at the YMCA of Rock River Valley.

“Picking out a holiday tree is a wonderful tradition for many families,” Loren Salzman, YMCA Retired Men’s Club Member said. “This sale has allowed us to be part of that tradition as we have helped so many families who come back to us each year. We are saddened to cancel and plan to bring it back in 2021.”

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(KWQC)
Gov. Pritzker says his family ‘came under attack’
Local lawmakers send letter to IDPH
10 Winnebago Co. businesses ordered closed until further notice
Rockford Fire Department Twitter
Arrests made after massive N. Main Street fire
Rep. Sosnowski responds to Tier 3 mitigations imposed statewide
Rudy Gutierrez (Source: Bridgeview Police)
Ill. man charged with kidnapping of 4-year-old

Latest News

29-year-old Demarcus Latin of Rockford faces four counts of first degree murder after he was...
Man indicted for Parmele Street murder
Illinois Coronavirus Cover Picture
IDPH: 14K more COVID-19 cases, 168 new deaths
Wrigley Field is second only to Fenway Park as the oldest stadium in Major League Baseball.
Wrigley Field designated as National Historic Landmark
Rockford Flag at City Hall
Hearings at Rockford City Hall canceled through end of year