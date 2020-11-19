Roscoe man rings church bell each day to honor his father in Heaven

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) -If you’ve ever driven passed Roscoe United Methodist Church at noon you’ve probably heard the bell ring twelve times to signal that it’s midday, but the bell mean so much more to Todd Hansel who uses them not only as an instrument but a form of communication.

“I know he is up there, so hold on dad I’ll be there soon I just need to make you proud,” said Todd Hansel.

It’s just before noon at Roscoe United Methodist Church and Todd Hansel has a job to do.

“I ring that bell every day and it’s for the whole community,” said Hansel.

For nearly ten years Todd has been the man behind the church bell, but there’s another man that makes this daily task so special.

“I feel so guilty about my dad’s heart attack because the leading cause to heart attacks is stress and what can be more stressful than to have a son who has a brain injury?

In the mid 90′s Todd was in an accident that left him with a traumatic brain injury. Three years ago his dad, Chuck passed away.

“He was such a great guy everything he did was for the other person.”

“It’s very hard for him. He and his dad were connected at the hip so to speak and very helpful with this recovery,” said Todd’s mother Lynn Hansel.

Todd says he had a dream he was ringing the church bell and his dad was there.

“I told him how I ring the bell for him every time. This gave him the smile everyone loved. This warmed my heart so much that I woke up. Now every noon when you hear that bell, you have to keep looking up and see my dad with that smile so proudly,” said Todd.

“That’s Todd’s mission right now you know, to ring the bell and to still keep it fresh in his mind how giving his dad was so he really feels like he’s giving something to the community,” said Lynn Hansel.

Todd’s dad left a lasting impression on the church and Todd hopes to follow in his footsteps.

“I think it’s very important for him, it kind of focuses him. It’s a good focus and it’s very meaningful,” said Lynn Hansel.

“I am so happy I am able to talk to my dad up there,” said Todd.

