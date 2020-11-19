Rockford launches Hospitality Grant Program to help bars, restaurants

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - As restaurant owners adjust to the new COVID-19 mitigation efforts, a new hospitality grant gives Rockford eateries a much needed boost.

The city’s new $900,000 program uses CARES Act funding to give locally owned bars and restaurants up to $7,500 to help with the financial strain due to the pandemic. This effort joins the more than $820,000 in small business grants given out earlier this year.

City leaders say the move is a small step in helping the community’s best start to recover.

“We know what a challenge it is. This won’t be the last measure that we take, as we’re going to continue working with these businesses through the coming months. Hopefully, we got a light at the end of the tunnel with the the good vaccine news but we know that we’re still in for months of pain here and we’ll continue to work with them,” Karl Franzen, Rockford Community and Economic Development Director said.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.