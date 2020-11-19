Advertisement

NIU opens season with third straight loss

Huskies lose to Ball State 31-25 in first road game
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 9:47 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MUNCIE, Ind. (WIFR) - The Huskies let two first half leads slip away as they lost 31-25 to Ball State Wednesday night.

NIU turned it over only one time, but it was critical as the Cardinals picked off Ross Bowers and returned it for a touchdown to tie the game late in the second quarter.

Bowers went 27-for-40 for 300 yards, one touchdown and one interception.

Erin Collins ran the ball eight times for 46 yards and two touchdowns.

NIU is now 0-3 on the year and will visit Western Michigan on November 28.

