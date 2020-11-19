Advertisement

NFL assembles all-Black officiating crew for first time

The NFL will have an all-Black officiating crew for the first time in league history when the...
The NFL will have an all-Black officiating crew for the first time in league history when the Rams play the Buccaneers on Monday night.(Source: AP Graphics)
By ROB MAADDI
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 8:14 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - The NFL will have an all-Black officiating crew for the first time in league history when the Rams play the Buccaneers on Monday night.

“This historic Week 11 crew is a testament to the countless and immeasurable contributions of Black officials to the game, their exemplary performance, and to the power of inclusion that is the hallmark of this great game,” said Troy Vincent, NFL executive vice president of football operations.

The crew consists of: referee Jerome Boger, umpire Barry Anderson, down judge Julian Mapp, line judge Carl Johnson, side judge Dale Shaw, field judge Anthony Jeffries and back judge Greg Steed.

Five members of the crew work together regularly. Johnson and Steed will join the group for this game. The crew has a combined 89 seasons in the league and has worked six Super Bowls.

“I am proud of my heritage and excited about my participation in this historic game,” Boger said. “The opportunity to work with a great group of Black officials and exhibit our proficiency in executing our assignment is something I am really looking forward to.”

The league has assigned crews based on geography this season to limit travel due to the coronavirus pandemic. Crew assignment guidelines have also been relaxed to assign officials to games closer to their homes when feasible.

The first Black official in any major sport was Burl Toler, hired by the NFL in 1965.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(KWQC)
Gov. Pritzker says his family ‘came under attack’
Rockford Fire Department Twitter
Arrests made after massive N. Main Street fire
Local lawmakers send letter to IDPH
10 Winnebago Co. businesses ordered closed until further notice
Rep. Sosnowski responds to Tier 3 mitigations imposed statewide
Rudy Gutierrez (Source: Bridgeview Police)
Ill. man charged with kidnapping of 4-year-old

Latest News

Todd Hansel is the man behind the bell at Roscoe United Methodist Church. He uses this gesture...
Roscoe man rings church bell each day to honor his father in Heaven
Church Bells
Roscoe man rings church bell
Restaurants break down challenges COVID-19 restrictions pose
Restaurants break down challenges COVID-19 restrictions pose
The cause of the blaze is unknown.
Fire causes significant damage to home in Rockford
New COVID-19 mitigations hit the state of Illinois Friday, November 20, and restaurants are...
Restaurant owners share challenges COVID-19 restrictions pose