New study finds COVID-19 can develop mental illness

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Medical experts say the strain of the coronavirus pandemic is now affecting people’s emotional well-being.

A new study has found that one in five people develop mental illness within 90 days of contracting COVID-19.

Researchers at Oxford University looked at electronic health records of 69 million Americans, 62,000 of whom tested positive for COVID-19. Among them, anxiety depression and insomnia were the most common consequences of the virus. Those that already had a pre-existing mental illness were 65 percent more likely to contract the virus as well.

“A lot of that time and effort is spent talking about COVID-19, so really the other pandemic that is going on at the same time, such as suicide, gets put on the back burner. Eventually it’s going to catch up to everyone because the numbers are alarming,” Dr. Oday Alsarraf said.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.