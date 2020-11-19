National Honor Society student tutoring

OREGON, Ill. (WIFR) - With remote learning changing the way many students are used to heading to class, one local high school is making sure no one falls through the cracks with a special tutoring program.

Oregon High School’s National Honor Society students are working one-on-one with kids at Rahn Junior High to help them stay on track this semester.

Every Wednesday morning, tutor teams gather in the school library to review homework and prepare for any upcoming tests. Those with the program say seeing how well everyone works together is a great sign for the future.

“These kids are our future and from what I see with my NHS students I am not worried about that I am not worried about the future with these kids in charge of this they have made my job very easy,” Ranae Leamanczyk, National Honor Society advisor said.

Starting Thursday, all Oregon School District students will be going fully remote for two weeks until Dec. 3.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.