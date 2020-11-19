More than 46K unemployment claims filed in Ill. for week of Nov. 9

(CBS) – The Illinois Department of Employment Security reported 46,800 new unemployment claims were filed across the state last week, the week of Nov. 8.

Illinois’ estimated claims were among 742,000 total filed across the country last week.

The most recent claims represent a nearly 30% decrease from the prior week when 67,158 unemployment claims were filed in Illinois, but a 510% increase over the 13,989 claims filed during the same week of 2019.

There were 73,515 unemployment claims filed in Illinois the week of Oct. 26.

Another 53,138 new unemployment claims were filed during the week of Oct. 19 in Illinois.

A total of 46,948 new unemployment claims were filed across the state, the week of Oct. 12.

There were 47,528 unemployment claims filed In Illinois during the week of Oct. 5.

IDES has faced ongoing struggles filling claims during the pandemic.

