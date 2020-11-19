Advertisement

Man indicted for 1st degree murder of Rockford woman

Dishman was reported missing on Oct. 25.
Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 10:24 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A man has been indicted on a charge of first degree murder in connection to the murder of 43-year-old Rockford native Rachel Dishman.

A Winnebago County Grand Jury returned an indictment against a 37-year-old Rockford man, Joseph G. Peppers, for first degree murder, aggravated domestic battery and concealment of a homicidal death, according to the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office.

On Oct. 23, Rachel Dishman left her home that evening with Peppers. She did not return home, according to the Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office.

On Oct. 25, deputies from the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office were sent to her home at 610 Euclid Ave. for a report of a missing person. After speaking with family members, the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office conducted a missing person investigation.

On Oct. 27, at approximately 11:45 a.m., Dishman’s body was found in a quarry at 5881 Cunningham Rd. in Winnebago County. An autopsy conducted on Oct. 28 by the Winnebago County Coroner’s Office determined that Dishman died of blunt force trauma to the head.

Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office detectives conducted an investigation and named Joseph G. Peppers as a suspect. The case was reviewed by the Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office and charges were authorized.

Peppers is currently scheduled to appear in front of Judge Clifford on Dec. 2 at 9:30 a.m. in Courtroom B in the Winnebago County Criminal Justice Center.

