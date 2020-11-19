Man indicted for Parmele Street murder

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A Winnebago County Grand Jury returned an indictment against a Rockford man accused of a murder in early October.

Demarcus Latin, 29, was arrested after investigators linked him to a suspicious death on Oct. 12 in the 2100 block of Parmele Street. Latin was indicted on charges of first degree murder, possession of a stolen vehicle, armed robbery and robbery.

Rockford police arrived at 2311 Parmele St. and found a victim sitting on the couch with a blanket over his head. The victim was identified as Andre Bowlds and appeared to suffer from blunt force trauma to the head. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

During the investigation, Rockford detectives identified Latin as a suspect. The case was reviewed by the Winnebago County State’s Attorneys Office and charges were authorized.

Latin is currently scheduled to appear in front of Judge Clifford on Thursday, Nov. 19 at 1:30 p.m. in Courtroom D in the Winnebago County Criminal Justice Center.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.