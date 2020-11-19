Advertisement

Man indicted for Parmele Street murder

Latin is currently scheduled to appear in front of Judge Clifford on Thursday, Nov. 19 at 1:30 p.m. in Courtroom D in the Winnebago County Criminal Justice Center.
29-year-old Demarcus Latin of Rockford faces four counts of first degree murder after he was...
29-year-old Demarcus Latin of Rockford faces four counts of first degree murder after he was identified as a suspect following a suspicious death back in October.(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 12:53 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A Winnebago County Grand Jury returned an indictment against a Rockford man accused of a murder in early October.

Demarcus Latin, 29, was arrested after investigators linked him to a suspicious death on Oct. 12 in the 2100 block of Parmele Street. Latin was indicted on charges of first degree murder, possession of a stolen vehicle, armed robbery and robbery.

Rockford police arrived at 2311 Parmele St. and found a victim sitting on the couch with a blanket over his head. The victim was identified as Andre Bowlds and appeared to suffer from blunt force trauma to the head. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

During the investigation, Rockford detectives identified Latin as a suspect. The case was reviewed by the Winnebago County State’s Attorneys Office and charges were authorized.

Latin is currently scheduled to appear in front of Judge Clifford on Thursday, Nov. 19 at 1:30 p.m. in Courtroom D in the Winnebago County Criminal Justice Center.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(KWQC)
Gov. Pritzker says his family ‘came under attack’
Local lawmakers send letter to IDPH
10 Winnebago Co. businesses ordered closed until further notice
Rockford Fire Department Twitter
Arrests made after massive N. Main Street fire
Rep. Sosnowski responds to Tier 3 mitigations imposed statewide
Rudy Gutierrez (Source: Bridgeview Police)
Ill. man charged with kidnapping of 4-year-old

Latest News

Illinois Coronavirus Cover Picture
IDPH: 14K more COVID-19 cases, 168 new deaths
Wrigley Field is second only to Fenway Park as the oldest stadium in Major League Baseball.
Wrigley Field designated as National Historic Landmark
YMCA Retired Men’s Club annual tree sale canceled
Rockford Flag at City Hall
Hearings at Rockford City Hall canceled through end of year