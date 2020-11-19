Hearings at Rockford City Hall canceled through end of year

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Due to the new state-mandated mitigation measures, the city of Rockford is limiting public access to City Hall after the close of business Thursday.

As a result, all code and parking ticket hearings scheduled between Nov. 20 and Dec. 31 have been canceled. Notices with new hearing dates will be mailed to respondents once City Hall is reopened to the public.

For all other business with the city, use the city’s website or call 779-348-7300 for further direction. This closure is meant to protect citizens and employees and minimize opportunities to spread COVID-19 in our community.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.