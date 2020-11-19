Gusty winds to send temperatures surging Thursday

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Warmer temperatures have returned to the Stateline, following a brief and modest cool spell. Thermometer readings returned into the 50s across much of the region, though anyone who spent any amount of time could easily make the argument that it certainly didn’t feel warm. That’s because winds were howling yet again, with many areas reporting gusts of 40 miles per hour or higher.

It’s a continuation of what’s been a remarkably breezy month thus far, one that’s seen wind gusts of 20 miles per hour or greater on all but one day thus far, and recorded a 30-plus mile per hour gust on half of its first 18 days!

There’s little doubt wind will play a big role in our Thursday, though it’ll be a warm wind that’s to send temperatures soaring further. With morning temperatures starting in the 40s, it should be rather easy to have temperatures surge into the middle 60s amid the day’s gusty southwesterly winds.

The combination of the gusty winds, very dry air, and dry ground did present a bit of a concern about fire danger Wednesday, and it may very well be, to some extent, an issue Thursday. As it appears now, though, it won’t be quite as favorable for fire development, thanks to slightly more moisture likely being present in the atmosphere. Still, to be safe, outdoor burning’s discouraged Thursday.

Thursday’s 67° high temperature will mark the ninth time in which temperatures reach the 60° mark or higher this month. Normally, a November only produces five such days. It’s been a mild month, to be sure, not just here, but over much of the country. One of the driving reasons for that has been the overall lack of snow cover of any consequence. As of Wednesday Morning, just 11.5% of the United States was covered by snow, which is the least expansive snowpack on this date in eight years! A lack of snow greatly restricts the impact of any southward surges of cold air here.

There’s little reason to believe any wholesale changes are to occur in the coming weeks. Projections continue to suggest warmer and drier than normal conditions to prevail over much of the county through December’s opening days, and quite possibly well beyond then.

