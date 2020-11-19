Advertisement

Flu shot drive-thru hours extended

Just drive up, follow the signs and guests will even get a goodie bag filled with warm weather essentials like hats, gloves and a blanket.
Mercyhealth Flu Clinic
Mercyhealth Flu Clinic
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 11:11 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - If you haven’t got your flu shot yet this season, you still have time tonight to head out to the Mercyhealth Javon Bea-Rockton campus and get one for free.

Mercyhealth and Molina Healthcare extended the hours of the event from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., you can get a flu shot at no cost. You don’t even need to leave your car.

Just drive up, follow the signs and guests will even get a goodie bag filled with warm weather essentials like hats, gloves and a blanket.

“We definitely plan to continue to partner, this event aligns with Molina’s mission to provide for the community and we plan to continue to partner with mercy on quite a few events,” Erika Hannah of Molina Healthcare of Illinois said.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(KWQC)
Gov. Pritzker says his family ‘came under attack’
Local lawmakers send letter to IDPH
10 Winnebago Co. businesses ordered closed until further notice
Rockford Fire Department Twitter
Arrests made after massive N. Main Street fire
Rep. Sosnowski responds to Tier 3 mitigations imposed statewide
Rudy Gutierrez (Source: Bridgeview Police)
Ill. man charged with kidnapping of 4-year-old

Latest News

Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office
Man indicted for 1st degree murder of Rockford woman
Todd Hansel is the man behind the bell at Roscoe United Methodist Church. He uses this gesture...
Roscoe man rings church bell each day to honor his father in Heaven
Church Bells
Roscoe man rings church bell
Restaurants break down challenges COVID-19 restrictions pose
Restaurants break down challenges COVID-19 restrictions pose