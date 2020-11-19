Flu shot drive-thru hours extended

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - If you haven’t got your flu shot yet this season, you still have time tonight to head out to the Mercyhealth Javon Bea-Rockton campus and get one for free.

Mercyhealth and Molina Healthcare extended the hours of the event from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., you can get a flu shot at no cost. You don’t even need to leave your car.

Just drive up, follow the signs and guests will even get a goodie bag filled with warm weather essentials like hats, gloves and a blanket.

“We definitely plan to continue to partner, this event aligns with Molina’s mission to provide for the community and we plan to continue to partner with mercy on quite a few events,” Erika Hannah of Molina Healthcare of Illinois said.

