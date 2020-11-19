Advertisement

Fire causes significant damage to home in Rockford

The cause of the blaze is unknown.
The cause of the blaze is unknown.(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 10:11 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Several fire departments work together tonight to put out the flames of a garage fire on Ironwood ave. on Rockford’s southeast side.

Crews say the blaze appeared to have started in the garage, two cars inside also caught fire. Cherry Valley Fire Chief Joe Corl says the flames then spread to the attic. There is currently no word on what may have caused the fire, however, everyone was able to get out of the home. Neighbors say the sight of the fire was devastating especially this time of year.

“When I came outside the lady was just crying she was screaming shes heartbroken it’s devastating she’s looking at her life gone shes staring at her house just inflames you know everything just gone right before the holidays,” Neighbor Ryan Ward said.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(KWQC)
Gov. Pritzker says his family ‘came under attack’
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker listens to a question after announcing a shelter in place order to...
Gov. Pritzker expected to lower capacity for retail shops, shut down casinos as COVID-19 surges
The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 11,632 new confirmed and probable cases of...
Pritzker: Capacity limits for retail stores, casinos required to close
Fatal crash
Fatal Poplar Grove crash victim identified
An Amber Alert has been issued after a 4-year-old was left inside a vehicle that was stolen...
Amber Alert cancelled after Bridgeview boy found safe

Latest News

Todd Hansel is the man behind the bell at Roscoe United Methodist Church. He uses this gesture...
Roscoe man rings church bell each day to honor his father in Heaven
Church Bells
Roscoe man rings church bell
Restaurants break down challenges COVID-19 restrictions pose
Restaurants break down challenges COVID-19 restrictions pose
New COVID-19 mitigations hit the state of Illinois Friday, November 20, and restaurants are...
Restaurant owners share challenges COVID-19 restrictions pose