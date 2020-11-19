Fire causes significant damage to home in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Several fire departments work together tonight to put out the flames of a garage fire on Ironwood ave. on Rockford’s southeast side.

Crews say the blaze appeared to have started in the garage, two cars inside also caught fire. Cherry Valley Fire Chief Joe Corl says the flames then spread to the attic. There is currently no word on what may have caused the fire, however, everyone was able to get out of the home. Neighbors say the sight of the fire was devastating especially this time of year.

“When I came outside the lady was just crying she was screaming shes heartbroken it’s devastating she’s looking at her life gone shes staring at her house just inflames you know everything just gone right before the holidays,” Neighbor Ryan Ward said.

