Expect Plenty of WIND Today

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Windy this Thursday as southwest winds will blow 20 - 30 MPH with gusts as high as 40 MPH. Temps will rise well above our normal high of 46 to 66 degrees. Mid 50′s tomorrow with a few clouds above. Rain hold off until Saturday night where we could see a rain/snow mixture early Sunday morning with temps turning seasonable for the weekend and beginning of next week.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.