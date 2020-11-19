Advertisement

Expect Plenty of WIND Today

By Aaron Wilson
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 9:48 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Windy this Thursday as southwest winds will blow 20 - 30 MPH with gusts as high as 40 MPH. Temps will rise well above our normal high of 46 to 66 degrees. Mid 50′s tomorrow with a few clouds above. Rain hold off until Saturday night where we could see a rain/snow mixture early Sunday morning with temps turning seasonable for the weekend and beginning of next week.

