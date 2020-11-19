Advertisement

Boone Co. at 31.2% positivity rate

There are now free temporary drive-thru and walk-up COVID-19 testing sites in Boone County.
Boone County, Illinois
Boone County, Illinois(WIFR)
By Ben Sefarbi
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 9:28 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BOONE COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - There are now a total of 3,232 positive COVID-19 cases in Boone County as an additional 89 cases were reported Wednesday.

Of those cases, 29 have died. The seven-day rolling positivity average in the county is 31.2 percent.

There are now free temporary drive-thru and walk-up COVID-19 testing sites in Boone County. You can find more information here.

There are no areas of concern in Boone County. Health officials continue to recommend testing for asymptomatic contacts of COVID-19 cases. Testing should also be considered for individuals with potential exposures such as those attending large gatherings and those traveling from high incidence areas.

If asymptomatic individuals are being tested, specimens should be collected 5 – 9 days after the last potential exposure. Testing has played a key role in Boone County in identifying cases of COVID-19 and supporting contact tracing to prevent the transmission.

