Arrest made in 33-year-old Rockford murder case

Tammy Tracey, 19, disappeared from Searls Park on May 27, 1987.
By Maggie Hradecky
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 4:46 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A Mississippi man is arrested and charged in connection with the stabbing and shooting death of 19-year-old Tammy Tracey in 1987 in Rockford. It’s a case that frustrated local police investigators for decades.

Jessie Smith, 64, who lists his address as Mississippi, was arrested Thursday by Worth County, Georgia, sheriff’s deputies, according to Chief Deputy Raymond Drennon with the Worth County Sheriff’s Office. Drennon says new evidence led authorities to track Smith to Georgia.

Tracey, a dental assistant, disappeared on May 27, 1987, from Searls Park in Rockford. She had gone to the park to wax her car and never returned home. Her remains were found on April 15, 1988, in the woods at the Sugar River Forest Preserve in Durand. The medical examiner said she had been stabbed and shot.

For years, investigators and her mother, Linda, say they knew who was responsible for Tracey’s murder, but even with advances in technology and DNA testing, they did not have enough evidence to make an arrest. The case was presented to a Winnebago County grand jury in 1989. No one was indicted in the case, but witness statements were gathered and preserved.

In May 2020, Linda Tracey said she scraped together a $15,000 reward for any information leading to charges against her daughter’s killer.

A news conference about the arrest is expected at 5 p.m. Thursday at the Winnebago County Courthouse.

Our sister station, WALB in Albany, Georgia, assisted with this story.

