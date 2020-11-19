Advertisement

$5M warrant for arrest of Tyris Jones, indicted for 1st degree murder

On Sept. 26, the Rockford Police Department was sent to 1020 Furman St. for a Shotspotter alert.

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 5:50 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Winnebago County State’s Attorney Marilyn Hite Ross announced that a Grand Jury returned an indictment against 21-year-old Tyris Jones for first degree murder.

Jones was shot by a Rockford police officer in October.

On Sept. 26, the Rockford Police Department was sent to 1020 Furman St. for a Shotspotter alert. Upon arrival, officers saw a vehicle that had been struck numerous times by gunfire on the driver’s side, according to the Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office.

The Rockford Fire Department arrived and removed the victim from the vehicle. The victim was identified as Demavalee Macklin, who had been driving the vehicle and who had sustained multiple gunshot wounds to his body. Macklin was later pronounced dead.

An autopsy determined that Macklin died as a result of the gunshot wounds he sustained. A second victim who was seated in the rear of the vehicle, was not injured. During the investigation, Jones was named a suspect. The case was reviewed by the Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office and charges of first degree murder and aggravated discharge of a firearm were authorized.

Jones currently has a 5 million dollar warrant for his arrest for these murder charges.

He is currently scheduled to appear on an unrelated matter in front of Judge Clifford on Tuesday, Nov. 24 at 9:30 a.m. in Courtroom B in the Winnebago County Criminal Justice Center.







