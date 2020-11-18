UPS is hiring package handlers

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Online retail sales have kept UPS busy heading into the holiday season, and the delivery company continues to look for help in Rockford.

With mailing numbers hitting record levels, the shipping giant hopes to hire 600 package handlers in the forest city, adding to the 100,000 seasonal employees nationwide. Earlier this fall, UPS welcomed 1200 team members to its Rockford facility. Those with the company say close to 35% of seasonal workers later transition into permanent employment.

