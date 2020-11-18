Trump campaign to request recounts in Dane, Milwaukee Co., wires $3M to WEC

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - President Donald Trump wants votes recounted in two of Wisconsin’s most Democratic-leaning counties, but not necessarily because his campaign believes the original counts were wrong. Instead, the Trump campaign claims each of the counties engaged in illegal conduct when issuing and accepting absentee ballots.

The Wisconsin Elections Commission acknowledged in a tweet Wednesday morning that it had received $3 million from the Trump campaign overnight. The $3 million is expected to cover a partial recount, a total statewide recount would have cost the campaign $7.9 million.

The president has until 5 p.m. Wednesday to submit its request.

The recount, once formally approved by the elections commission chair, could start as soon as Thursday and no later than Saturday. It would have to be complete by Dec. 1.

The Wisconsin Elections Commission has received a wire transfer from the Trump campaign for $3 million. No petition has been received yet, but the Trump campaign has told WEC staff one will be filed today. We have no further information at this time. — Wisconsin Elections (@WI_Elections) November 18, 2020

Dane Co. Clerk Scott McDonell stated Wednesday morning that the recount would start Friday at Monona Terrace. He estimated it will take approximately 12 days and noted that the county has been recruiting tabulators.

According to official election numbers from the Wisconsin Elections Commission:

Dane Co. Milwaukee Co. Pres.-elect Joe Biden 260,185 317,7880 President Donald Trump 78,800 134,357

Recounts in Wisconsin and across the country have historically resulted in very few vote changes. A 2016 presidential recount in Wisconsin netted Trump an additional 131 votes. Using the 2016 recount as an example, McDonell estimated a recount could net Biden votes.

Commissioner Dean Knudson addressed the partial recount possibility in a tweet shortly before the WEC’s official announcement.

He explained if the Trump campaign were to request only certain counties or municipalities be recounted, the leading candidate, i.e. President-elect Joe Biden, could request the remaining districts be counted.

When the candidate behind pays for partial recount, the leading candidate can request and pay for the remaining wards to be recounted. May request any time up to 5pm 2 days after completion of the partial. https://t.co/EQMTUkLIr9#wisconsinrecount 2/2 — Dean Knudson (@deanknudson) November 18, 2020

President Trump and other Republicans have made claims of fraud and irregularities in the Wisconsin election, without evidence. The state’s top elections chief and local officials have said there were no substantial reports of problems or wrongdoing.

The campaign accuses elections officials of illegally altering absentee ballots, illegally issuing absentee ballots, and giving illegal advice that would allow Wisconsin Voter ID laws to be circumvented. The Trump campaign said it picked those two heavily Democratic counties because “they are the locations of the worst irregularities.”

“The people of Wisconsin deserve to know whether their election processes worked in a legal and transparent way. Regrettably, the integrity of the election results cannot be trusted without a recount in these two counties and uniform enforcement of Wisconsin absentee ballot requirements,”

State and local election officials have already refuted the initial claim that ballots were illegally altered after conservatives raised the issue last week. They claimed the Wisconsin Elections Commission (WEC) should not have told clerks they could add the witness address to absentee ballot certificate envelopes.

However, the WEC said in a statement, “The law says a witness address needs to be present on the certificate to be accepted and the ballot to be counted.” The WEC said the law does not specify who can add the address.

The Dane County clerk said poll workers and clerks followed state law in curing absentee ballots. The law has been in place since 2016.

Insofar as the allegations that municipal clerks across the state issued absentee ballots without requiring an application, the Trump campaign did not give any specific examples in Dane Co., Milwaukee Co., or any other county across the state. McDonell indicated they may not be familiar with Wisconsin’s absentee procedures and addressed the Madison drop boxes, which despite being initially questioned, were not challenged in court.

Without providing any evidence, the Trump campaign also accused Democratic county clerks of telling people to “illegally mischaracterize” their situation and say they were indefinitely confined. The campaign noted that the number of people claiming that status increased three-fold from 72,000 in 2019, which was prior to the COVID-19 outbreak, to over 240,000 by this Election Day.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.