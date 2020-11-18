Spring Valley Restaurant in Oregon opens drive thru

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) -An Oregon restaurant is trying something new to stay in business during these shutdowns.

Spring Valley Restaurant has remained closed since restrictions were placed in Illinois back in October. But now the diner is adjusting to the times, opening up a drive thru. Owner Matt Avazi says he had to get creative to continue to serve his customers and follow health guidelines...

“I recently took over ownership pre-pandemic, and then when the pandemic hit we all kind of got together and figured out what we were gonna do to kind of move forward. We decided to not allow any dine in options so that’s when we got the idea to add a full service drive through lane and see where it goes”

