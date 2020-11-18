Advertisement

Senior Care job fair

COVID-19 social distancing guidelines will be enforced and masks are required.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 6:56 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - An area job fair hopes to welcome qualified candidates to work at two area senior living facilities on Wednesday.

Hiring teams from Wesley Willows and Peterson Meadows will be at the Newburg Road location from 3 to 4 p.m. hosting on-the-spot interviews. Managers from both sites will be available to answer any questions on the career opportunities waiting to be filled.

