Advertisement

Rockford Art Museum closed until further notice

The museum hopes their actions will help decrease the spread of COVID-19.
File Video: "Closed" sign.
File Video: "Closed" sign.(WIBW)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 5:31 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - In light of Gov. Pritzker’s new restrictions to limit activities indoors, effective Friday, Nov. 20, Rockford Art Museum galleries are temporarily closed until further notice.

The museum hopes their actions will help decrease the spread of COVID-19.

“We are saddened by the cancelation of our exciting Art in Bloom event that was scheduled for Dec. 3 through Dec. 6. We are also disheartened that the museum has to close during the Rockford Midwestern Biennial exhibition but we are committed to taking our shows virtually and we will continue to share educational videos, tours and artwork through our social media outlets and our free Rockford Art Museum app,” the museum said in an announcement Wednesday.

You can check the museum’s website here and Facebook page here for updates.

The Rockford Art Museum is located inside the Riverfront Museum Park building at 711 North Main St. in downtown Rockford, which is also home to Discovery Center Museum, Rockford Dance Company and Rockford Symphony Orchestra.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(KWQC)
Gov. Pritzker says his family ‘came under attack’
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker listens to a question after announcing a shelter in place order to...
Gov. Pritzker expected to lower capacity for retail shops, shut down casinos as COVID-19 surges
The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 11,632 new confirmed and probable cases of...
Pritzker: Capacity limits for retail stores, casinos required to close
Fatal crash
Fatal Poplar Grove crash victim identified
An Amber Alert has been issued after a 4-year-old was left inside a vehicle that was stolen...
Amber Alert cancelled after Bridgeview boy found safe

Latest News

Burglary graphic
Belvidere PD: Man arrested for business burglary
As COVID-19 cases spike in Illinois and many college students prepare to head home for the...
Local schools share safety tips for college students heading home for Thanksgiving break
23 News at 5 - VOD
23 News at 5 - VOD
Local lawmakers send letter to IDPH
10 Winnebago Co. businesses ordered closed until further notice