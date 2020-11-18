Rockford Art Museum closed until further notice

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - In light of Gov. Pritzker’s new restrictions to limit activities indoors, effective Friday, Nov. 20, Rockford Art Museum galleries are temporarily closed until further notice.

The museum hopes their actions will help decrease the spread of COVID-19.

“We are saddened by the cancelation of our exciting Art in Bloom event that was scheduled for Dec. 3 through Dec. 6. We are also disheartened that the museum has to close during the Rockford Midwestern Biennial exhibition but we are committed to taking our shows virtually and we will continue to share educational videos, tours and artwork through our social media outlets and our free Rockford Art Museum app,” the museum said in an announcement Wednesday.

You can check the museum’s website here and Facebook page here for updates.

The Rockford Art Museum is located inside the Riverfront Museum Park building at 711 North Main St. in downtown Rockford, which is also home to Discovery Center Museum, Rockford Dance Company and Rockford Symphony Orchestra.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.