Advertisement

Rep. Sosnowski responds to Tier 3 mitigations imposed statewide

Tier 3 mitigations go into effect on Friday.
(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 1:07 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - State Representative Joe Sosnowski (R-Rockford) issued a statement Wednesday following Tuesday’s announcement by Gov. Pritzker that the State of Illinois will be placed under Tier 3 COVID-19 mitigation status effective at 12:01 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 20.

"There is no scientific data that supports lower occupancy limits or for keeping restaurants closed to indoor dining. The Governor’s own numbers show that there is very little danger of contraction when inside businesses or public buildings. The Governor’s mitigation policies have proven successful in one aspect, however, and that is instilling fear in Illinois residents.

According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, the statewide COVID-19 recovery rate is 97 percent and 50 percent of the deaths have been those living in long term care facilities (75 percent of deaths have been those over the age of 70). All life is valuable and should be protected, but we need to have perspective that misguided rolling lockdowns and business restrictions are destroying people’s livelihoods, shuttering businesses, putting people out of work, causing stress on families unable to care for children, increasing depression and other social ills, and ruining educational attainment of our children.

Instead of imposing blanket restrictions that are not based on science, the Governor should focus his mitigation efforts to protect those most at-risk of severe illness or death from COVID-19; the elderly and those with underlying medical conditions. This would mean enhanced measures to stop the spread of COVID-19 in nursing homes, senior living communities, hospitals and other health care facilities. We can protect the most vulnerable without closing restaurants and imposing devastating restrictions on small businesses, their employees, and the families who depend upon them," Rep. Sosnowski said.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(KWQC)
Gov. Pritzker says his family ‘came under attack’
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker listens to a question after announcing a shelter in place order to...
Gov. Pritzker expected to lower capacity for retail shops, shut down casinos as COVID-19 surges
The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 11,632 new confirmed and probable cases of...
Pritzker: Capacity limits for retail stores, casinos required to close
An Amber Alert has been issued after a 4-year-old was left inside a vehicle that was stolen...
Amber Alert cancelled after Bridgeview boy found safe
Fatal crash
Fatal Poplar Grove crash victim identified

Latest News

Rockford native Antonio Evans is the first recipient of the Charles E. Box scholarship at...
Rockford University announces first Charles E. Box Scholarship recipient
Gas pump (FILE)
GasBuddy: less travelers on road this Thanksgiving, lowest gas prices since 2016
Illinois Coronavirus Cover Picture
IDPH: 8K more COVID-19 cases, 140 deaths
Recent run-ins between tourists and bison highlight the dangers when viewing wildlife too...
Bison integral part to Ill. prairies, scientist says