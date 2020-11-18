Advertisement

Oregon Community Unit School District moving to remote learning

The school district currently has 14 positive cases, 132 close contacts out, and 83 staff and students waiting for COVID-19 to be ruled out.
Remote Learning graphic.
Remote Learning graphic.(Pixaby/MGN)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 3:13 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
OGLE COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - All schools in the Oregon Community Unit School District will be moved to remote learning for 14 days, starting Thursday.

“This decision is based on quarantine numbers, impact on staffing, and information from the Ogle County Health Department that indicates they have a clear picture that there is a spread of the virus occurring among students in the district,” the Oregon CUSD said in a Facebook post on Wednesday morning.

“As the Board and I have stated in previous communications, we will make decisions based on the data (staffing data, positivity rate data, quarantine data) and information regarding how the spread of the virus is occurring in schools,” according to Superintendent Dr. Thomas Mahoney.

Given OCHD’s belief spread is occurring in the schools and staffing levels, the data indicates we need to move to remote learning, according to Dr. Mahoney. The 14-day remote learning period will begin Thursday, Nov. 19 and conclude on Dec. 2.

“As long as we have the necessary staff, we will reopen for in-person learning on Dec. 3. Additionally, all extra-curricular activities will be placed on hold for the 14 days,” Dr. Mahoney.

Each school has previously shared with their families the remote learning plan for that school. The school district will follow those plans on Thursday, Friday and Monday, but schools should still plan on holding an asynchronous learning day on Tuesday, Nov. 24. Then, after Thanksgiving Break, the school district will move back to the school’s remote learning plan.

Families and staff will receive a follow up email from the school with more information regarding remote learning, attendance and schedules.

Each K-12 student who does not currently have a Chromebook will be provided a device and charger at the end of school Wednesday. These will need to be returned when schools return to in-person learning on Dec. 3.

“This information will also appear on the school district’s website, on the Corona Virus Updates,” Dr. Mahoney said. “We apologize for any inconvenience this shift may cause your family. If you have any questions regarding this decision, please contact me at tmahoney@ocusd.net.”

