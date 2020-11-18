Notable warming trend on its way, breezy conditions also return to the Stateline

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A somewhat chilly day is behind us with temperatures struggling to get out of the lower 40s. But for the first time in quite some time, the wind was something that didn’t take prevalence in the forecast, but that is soon going to change as the end of the week arrives. A very different story than at this time last year!

Very Different Scenario from Last Year (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

The temperature swing in the region will continue on Wednesday as a much warmer air mass and flow is going to arrive. Warm winds out of the south will create some breezy conditions for Wednesday and Thursday. However we will get a trade off. Wednesday calls for highs in the mid-to-upper 50s with sunny skies and upper 60s for Thursday. Thanks to an unusual movement of the jet stream north and blocking high pressure south, the warm air needs to go somewhere and most of the country will be getting a taste of this mild air.

Breezy conditions with warm winds in store for Wednesday and Thursday (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Breezy conditions with warm winds in store for Wednesday and Thursday (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

A great atmospheric set-up is in the works for next week and beyond. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

These are temperatures nearly 20 degrees above normal, as it will feel a lot more like October rather than mid-to-end of November. With the breezy conditions, the rest of this work week will remain quiet. Our next weather-maker is on track to arrive Friday and into the weekend, which will return high temperatures in the 40s for Saturday and Sunday. However this also looks to be brief because of the longer range forecasts.

A warmup is expected as we head towards the end of the week with above average highs in the mid 60s on Thursday and Friday. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Longer range looks to be bad news for any winter enthusiast out there. The overall pattern through the end of the month calls for above normal temperatures. While there will be a few colder days sprinkled in, it won’t be the normal. Most days will be in the 40s and 50s with a few days around 60 not out of the question. This means little, if any, snow is expected through months end.

The above-normal temperatures will be the norm going into the end of November, into December. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

A mainly dry pattern will be around going forward. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.