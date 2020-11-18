Advertisement

Mercyhealth to offer healthcare plans

Options are offered for families and individuals in Boone and Winnebago County
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 6:19 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - One of Rockford’s healthcare systems is venturing into the open market of healthcare coverage.

Mercyhealth announces its new MercyCare health plans. The insurance options are offered for individuals and families in Boone and Winnebago county. Those plans will take effect at the start of the new year under the affordable care act. Vice President of MercyCare Health Plans Patrick Cranley says these next four weeks are important for people to shop and compare health coverage plans to find what is best for you and your family.

“It’s COVID season, it’s flu season, there’s a lot of good reasons to make sure that you have coverage and that you have access to a plan that provides good quality coverage for you and family. That provides an opportunity to see a primary care physician at little or no cost to you.”

Open enrollment for health care closes on December 15th.

