Locals rush to test blood as COVID-19 continues to rapidly spread

(WIFR) - Do you know what your blood type is? If not, you definitely aren’t along as a new survey says many of us have no idea.

In a newly released survey from Any Lab Test Now, of 500 adults aged 18-64, more than a third surveyed (37 percent) say they have no clue about their blood type and more than half (58 percent) say they have never thought about it.

Though the jury’s still out about the connection between blood type and your chances of catching and recovering from COVID, your blood type DOES increase your risk for other serious illnesses like heart disease and some gastrointestinal cancers. Though most in the survey didn’t realize this.

“This pandemic has more people than ever before monitoring their health and thankfully we’re seeing families come into our labs to get a quick and simple screening to learn their blood type to understand their risk for diseases,” says Clarissa Bradstock, CEO of Any Lab Test Now, a nationwide franchise of direct-to-consumer lab testing. “If COVID has taught us anything, it’s that we need to be vigilant about our health and a good place to start is with knowing our blood type and the health risks associated with it.”

There are eight different blood types and yours is determined by one thing only – (genetics) - your parents.

Yet surprisingly:

More than half surveyed (51%) have no clue how we get our blood type and others falsely believe blood type is partly determined by weight, height, or diet – when these factors play no role at all.

Nearly one quarter (21%) believe blood type can change through the years when it remains constant throughout your life.

Almost ¾ (74%) have no clue your blood type can help you gain or lose weight or even make you feel more tired.

BLOOD TYPE HEALTH RISKS :

INCREASED CHANCE OF CANCER . A majority (65%) of those surveyed do not know your blood type raises your chances of developing stomach or pancreatic cancer. A study in the H. pylori ” bacteria known to cause inflammation and ulcers in the stomach, common among people with type A blood. . A majority (65%) of those surveyed do not know your blood type raises your chances of developing stomach or pancreatic cancer. A study in the The Journal of the National Cancer Institute found people with type A blood were more likely to develop pancreatic cancer than those with type O blood. Researchers point to the “” bacteria known to cause inflammation and ulcers in the stomach, common among people with type A blood.

STRESS FACTOR. ¾ (75%) of respondents do not know your blood type can affect how you cope with stress. When people “stress out” it boosts the body’s level of cortisol. ¾ (75%) of respondents do not know your blood type can affect how you cope with stress. When people “stress out” it boosts the body’s level of cortisol. Evidence shows people with type A blood tend to start with a higher level of cortisol so they may have a harder time coping with stress.

HEART PROBLEMS. More than half (61%) don’t realize your blood type can increase your risk of heart disease. More than half (61%) don’t realize your blood type can increase your risk of heart disease. Harvard School of Public Health researchers determined people with AB and B type blood are at higher risk for heart problems.

WHAT IS MY BLOOD TYPE?

Learn your blood type to better understand your risk for illness. The blood- type screening is a quick, simple test and you get results back within 72 hours.

8 BLOOD TYPES

A positive: One of the most common blood types in the United States.

A negative: A rare blood type, only seen in 6.4% of United States population

B positive: An important blood type used to treat people with sickle cell disease.

B negative: Only found in 1 in every 61 people and always in high demand.

AB positive: Anyone with this blood type can receive any type of blood donation.

AB negative: The rarest blood type – yet – anyone can receive AB- plasma via transfusion.

O positive: The most common blood type and the most needed for the blood supply.

O negative: Most often used in trauma cases when a patient’s blood type is unknown.

