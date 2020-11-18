Local schools share safety tips for college students heading home for Thanksgiving break

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - As COVID-19 cases spike in Illinois and many college students prepare to head home for the Thanksgiving holiday local colleges offer some safety guidelines as a send-off.

“We’ve been encouraging students to really think about what you’re doing when you leave for Thanksgiving will you be with elderly relatives and think about kind of shutting yourself down, and self quarantining yourself,” said Beloit College Director of Health and Wellness Tara Girard.

Officials at Rockford University encourage students to consider all the risks before leaving campus.

“We know that people have their plans, and we are definitely advising them coming home from a college campus that if anyone in their household is at risk that they’re aware of that they take the proper precautions,” said Rockford University Director of Lang Wellness Center Kristen Clarke.

Girard says the holiday break is a great time for students to rest and recoup, but it’s also a time for restraint.

“I think we’re all feeling a little burnt out feeling a little wishing this were all over, but it’s not and you know we can get through this so take those breaks and that downtime where you can to recharge,” said Girard.

