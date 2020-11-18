Local mayors weigh in on Illinois’ COVID-19 response, statewide organization calls for more local input

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Illinois Municipal League, which says it’s focused on uniting area governments, calls on Governor J.B. Pritzker to bring more local perspective into the state’s COVID-19 response efforts an initiative supported by Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara.

" I do think it would be beneficial to all Illinoisans if we can get the mayors on the same page because we are the elected officials closest to the people," said McNamara.

Most safety mandates come straight from the governor. Area leaders say without local input it can be challenging for Pritzker to understand the impact of those policies on our businesses.

“I just want to make sure that when this pandemic is over we’re a city that relies on sales tax we don’t have a property tax in Loves Park, so we need every business we can to be alive and producing sales tax so we can provide the services for the citizens in Loves Park,” said Loves Park Mayor Greg Jury.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.