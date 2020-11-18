GasBuddy: less travelers on road this Thanksgiving, lowest gas prices since 2016

BOSTON, Mass. (WIFR) - The Thanksgiving travel season will be notably different this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. According to GasBuddy, the holiday this year will see a significant decrease in the number of travelers.

GasBuddy says only 35 percent of Americans will be taking the roads this year, a decrease from 65 percent in 2019. This comes at a time with some of the lowest Thanksgiving gas prices the country has seen in years. The national average price for gas is projected to be $2.17 per gallon, lower for 2020 as oil prices are down significantly from a year ago.

The main reason for this, a lower demand for gasoline due to the COVID-19 pandemic keeping people closer to home and away from their normal driving routines.

“Gasoline demand has continued to struggle as the coronavirus has kept Americans in their homes and keys out of their cars, working and e-learning from home. But with positive outcomes from two vaccine trials, we’re beginning to see optimism return, leading prices to rise slightly just in time for Thanksgiving,” says Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. "However, survey results show continued anxiety from motorists even with the lowest Thanksgiving gas prices in years, highlighting the challenges we’re facing in this pandemic

Below is the average price of gas during Thanksgiving over the last several years:

2008: $1.81 per gallon

2009: $2.62 per gallon

2010: $2.85 per gallon

2011: $2.85 per gallon

2012: $3.44 per gallon

2013: $3.28 per gallon

2014: $2.79 per gallon

2015: $2.05 per gallon

2016: $2.13 per gallon

2017: $2.53 per gallon

2018: $2.55 per gallon

2019: $2.60 per gallon

2020: $2.17 per gallon

Nearly half (46 percent) of respondents in GasBuddy’s Annual Thanksgiving Travel Survey said that their travel plans are impacted by the coronavirus. When asked in what ways they were impacted, 71 percent said they are staying home instead of traveling this year.

Five percent said they are not celebrating Thanksgiving this year due to the coronavirus. The remainder are either celebrating Thanksgiving at a different location this year (20 percent), or driving instead of taking other forms of transportation to their Thanksgiving destination (11 percent).

Yet low gas prices are luring people to travel more than ever before. Fifteen percent of those who said they are planning to travel said they are doing so to take advantage of gas prices, a significant jump compared to 6% of people saying the same last year and 2% in 2018. Seventy-nine percent of people said that gas prices are not impacting their travel plans.

“Typically during the holidays, it’s all about traditions and less about the cost, even when gas prices were over $3, plenty of Americans didn’t hesitate to travel for Thanksgiving,” said De Haan. “With Americans still concerned about traveling by plane, many families will take advantage of low prices and make a road trip when they otherwise wouldn’t.”

