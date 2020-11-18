Discovery Center Museum to host bubbologist virtually

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Sometimes, we all just want to go back to the fun we had as kids, and discovery center museum is leading the charge by welcoming back a Bubbleologist.

This Saturday at 10:30, bubbleman Geoffrey Akins-Hannah is performing for Rockford audiences virtually from his home in British Columbia, Canada. Normally performing in front of sold out crowds at the discovery center, the celebrated artist is taking his talents to the world wide web. Creating dancing bubbles, bubbles inside bubbles, and even the impossi-bubble square bubble.

“I started off as a teacher in Waldorff Education and then I spent several years working in special education. So, there’s the teacher in me. My shows have always been part entertainment, part inspirational speaking and part teaching. I’m teaching the audience what I’m doing.”

