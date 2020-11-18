Advertisement

Discovery Center Museum to host bubbologist virtually

Akins-Hannah will be performing from his home in Canada
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 6:00 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Sometimes, we all just want to go back to the fun we had as kids, and discovery center museum is leading the charge by welcoming back a Bubbleologist.

This Saturday at 10:30, bubbleman Geoffrey Akins-Hannah is performing for Rockford audiences virtually from his home in British Columbia, Canada. Normally performing in front of sold out crowds at the discovery center, the celebrated artist is taking his talents to the world wide web. Creating dancing bubbles, bubbles inside bubbles, and even the impossi-bubble square bubble.

“I started off as a teacher in Waldorff Education and then I spent several years working in special education. So, there’s the teacher in me. My shows have always been part entertainment, part inspirational speaking and part teaching. I’m teaching the audience what I’m doing.”

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker listens to a question after announcing a shelter in place order to...
Gov. Pritzker expected to lower capacity for retail shops, shut down casinos as COVID-19 surges
An Amber Alert has been issued after a 4-year-old was left inside a vehicle that was stolen...
Amber Alert cancelled after Bridgeview boy found safe
The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 11,632 new confirmed and probable cases of...
Pritzker: Capacity limits for retail stores, casinos required to close
Fatal crash
Fatal Poplar Grove crash victim identified
Credit: Elect Dave Vella Facebook page
Dave Vella wins 68th District race over Rep. Cabello

Latest News

SPRING VALLEY DRIVE THRU
Spring Valley Restaurant in Oregon opens drive thru
More Illinois residents apply for FOID cards, forcing average approval wait times to hit 122 days
FOID card applications surge in Illinois
FOID
FOID card applications surge in Illinois
Davis Park
Davis Park tree installed