Davis Park tree installed

Interested community members can volunteer to decorate for Stroll on State on Nov. 20 or 21.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 7:07 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The holiday season is fast approaching, and the city of Rockford is getting into the spirit as the downtown Christmas tree makes its way to David Park.

In its eighth year, the Rockford Area Convention and Visitors Bureau works with local organizations to bring Christmas cheer to the heart of the Forest City. This time, its new home is just steps from the Rockford sign, welcoming one and all to celebrate. Those behind the display say it’s a team effort.

“Typically there’s a list of seven or eight community members that will say ‘hey, we will volunteer our tree.’ We will go out, pick the best one and it has to be of some size-usually a forty-footer at least. Then we figure out a way to get it down here,” John Richards of Tree Care Enterprises said.

Interested community members can volunteer to decorate for Stroll on State on Nov. 20 or 21. Head to the event’s website to put your name on the list.

