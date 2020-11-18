Confirmed cases of COVID-19 at Guilford High School

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rockford Public School District confirmed that two people at Guilford High School tested positive for COVID-19.

Each person is isolated at home and will not return to school until they are cleared by the Winnebago County Health Department.

“We must protect their privacy and can’t share any additional information about the cases,” Rockford Public Schools said in a letter to families and staff.

A statement was made before 11 a.m. on Wednesday.

"Dear Guilford High School families & staff,

This letter is to inform our families and staff that another person at our school has tested positive for COVID-19, or the coronavirus.

With help from the Health Department, we have already contacted any students, staff or families who might have recently been in close contact with or exposed to this individual. A close contact or exposure is a person who was within six feet of the affected person for at least 15 minutes or longer. Close contacts to a confirmed case of COVID-19 are required to remain in quarantine at home for 14 calendar days starting from the last day of contact with the confirmed case. That two-week quarantine timeline is required even if they test negative or don’t show any symptoms of COVID-19.

We are sharing this letter with all school families and staff as a courtesy and precaution. There is nothing more important to us than the safety and health of our students, staff and families.

We continue to follow guidance from the Winnebago County Health Department, Illinois Department of Public Health and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to keep our students and staff safe. At school, we are still encouraging students and staff to remain at least six feet apart when they’re able, always wear a face covering or mask, frequently wash their hands, and stay home if they’re not feeling well.

If you have questions or concerns related to COVID-19, please send an email to HSCOVID19@rps205.com.

Sincerely,

Gus Carter, Principal

Guilford High School

Amy O’Reilly, Nurse

Guilford High School"

