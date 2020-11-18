Bison integral part to Ill. prairies, scientist says

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Nachusa Grasslands in Franklin Grove held some nature experiences on National Bison Day.

More than 200 years ago the last wild bisons were killed off in Illinois. However, since 2014, the nature conservancy has been home to about 100 bison.

Ecosystem restoration scientist Elizabeth Bach says bison are an integral part to the prairies.

“They’re grazing impacts plant communities and diversity. Birds and small mammals use their discarded fur to build nests. Other insects use their wallows for nesting sites, and their dung is an important resource for a lot of other insects as well," Bach said.

The Nachusa Grasslands are located at the border of Ogle and Lee County, about 45 minutes south of Rockford. They are open from dawn until dusk.

