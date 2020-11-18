Advertisement

Bison integral part to Ill. prairies, scientist says

The Nachusa Grasslands are located at the border of Ogle and Lee County, about 45 minutes south of Rockford.
Recent run-ins between tourists and bison highlight the dangers when viewing wildlife too...
Recent run-ins between tourists and bison highlight the dangers when viewing wildlife too closely.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 11:44 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Nachusa Grasslands in Franklin Grove held some nature experiences on National Bison Day.

More than 200 years ago the last wild bisons were killed off in Illinois. However, since 2014, the nature conservancy has been home to about 100 bison.

Ecosystem restoration scientist Elizabeth Bach says bison are an integral part to the prairies.

“They’re grazing impacts plant communities and diversity. Birds and small mammals use their discarded fur to build nests. Other insects use their wallows for nesting sites, and their dung is an important resource for a lot of other insects as well," Bach said.

The Nachusa Grasslands are located at the border of Ogle and Lee County, about 45 minutes south of Rockford. They are open from dawn until dusk.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(KWQC)
Gov. Pritzker says his family ‘came under attack’
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker listens to a question after announcing a shelter in place order to...
Gov. Pritzker expected to lower capacity for retail shops, shut down casinos as COVID-19 surges
The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 11,632 new confirmed and probable cases of...
Pritzker: Capacity limits for retail stores, casinos required to close
An Amber Alert has been issued after a 4-year-old was left inside a vehicle that was stolen...
Amber Alert cancelled after Bridgeview boy found safe
Fatal crash
Fatal Poplar Grove crash victim identified

Latest News

Illinois Coronavirus Cover Picture
IDPH: 8K more COVID-19 cases, 140 deaths
$22M in grants headed to state public museum projects
Rockford Fire Department Twitter
Arrests made after massive N. Main Street fire
Laptop keyboard.
Confirmed cases of COVID-19 at Guilford High School