Advertisement

Belvidere PD: Man arrested for business burglary

On Oct. 25, the Belvidere Police Department was sent to Murphy Oil, 2005 Gateway Center Dr., for a report of a burglary to the business.
Burglary graphic
Burglary graphic(Associated Press)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 5:47 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - Belvidere police arrested a Schaumburg man on multiple felonies for a business burglary.

Christopher E. Moore, 42, was arrested and charged with burglary and possession of burglary tools. On Oct. 25, the Belvidere Police Department was sent to Murphy Oil, 2005 Gateway Center Dr., for a report of a burglary to the business.

Officers and detectives arrived to the scene and collected evidence including surveillance video providing suspect descriptions. An ongoing investigation, in cooperation with the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office, allowed police to identify and find a suspect, according to the Belvidere Police Department.

Belvidere detectives reviewed the investigation with the Boone County State’s Attorney’s Office, who authorized felony charges against Moore. The investigation is ongoing and additional charges are possible.

Anyone with information regarding this incident or any criminal offense is encouraged to contact the Belvidere Police Department at 815-544-2135. Anonymous reports can be made by contacting, 24 hours a day, Boone County Crimestoppers at 815-544-7867(815-547-STOP) and BOONECOUNTYCRIMESTOPPERS.COM. Persons with information leading to an arrest can be awarded a cash reward of up to $1,000.00

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(KWQC)
Gov. Pritzker says his family ‘came under attack’
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker listens to a question after announcing a shelter in place order to...
Gov. Pritzker expected to lower capacity for retail shops, shut down casinos as COVID-19 surges
The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 11,632 new confirmed and probable cases of...
Pritzker: Capacity limits for retail stores, casinos required to close
Fatal crash
Fatal Poplar Grove crash victim identified
An Amber Alert has been issued after a 4-year-old was left inside a vehicle that was stolen...
Amber Alert cancelled after Bridgeview boy found safe

Latest News

As COVID-19 cases spike in Illinois and many college students prepare to head home for the...
Local schools share safety tips for college students heading home for Thanksgiving break
File Video: "Closed" sign.
Rockford Art Museum closed until further notice
23 News at 5 - VOD
23 News at 5 - VOD
Local lawmakers send letter to IDPH
10 Winnebago Co. businesses ordered closed until further notice