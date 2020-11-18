Belvidere PD: Man arrested for business burglary

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - Belvidere police arrested a Schaumburg man on multiple felonies for a business burglary.

Christopher E. Moore, 42, was arrested and charged with burglary and possession of burglary tools. On Oct. 25, the Belvidere Police Department was sent to Murphy Oil, 2005 Gateway Center Dr., for a report of a burglary to the business.

Officers and detectives arrived to the scene and collected evidence including surveillance video providing suspect descriptions. An ongoing investigation, in cooperation with the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office, allowed police to identify and find a suspect, according to the Belvidere Police Department.

Belvidere detectives reviewed the investigation with the Boone County State’s Attorney’s Office, who authorized felony charges against Moore. The investigation is ongoing and additional charges are possible.

Anyone with information regarding this incident or any criminal offense is encouraged to contact the Belvidere Police Department at 815-544-2135. Anonymous reports can be made by contacting, 24 hours a day, Boone County Crimestoppers at 815-544-7867(815-547-STOP) and BOONECOUNTYCRIMESTOPPERS.COM. Persons with information leading to an arrest can be awarded a cash reward of up to $1,000.00

