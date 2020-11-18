Advertisement

Arrests made after massive N. Main Street fire

The Rockford Fire Department was called to a large commercial building fire at 2500 North Main St. at 5:18 a.m.
Rockford Fire Department Twitter
Rockford Fire Department Twitter(Rockford Fire Department Twitter)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 10:45 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Two men were charged with burglary after a fire on N. Main Street Saturday, Oct. 24.

The Rockford Fire Department was called to a large commercial building fire at 2500 North Main St. at 5:18 a.m.

Investigators from the Rockford Fire Department conducted investigations and the results were reviewed by the Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office. Both 41-year-old Sean S. Haug and 48-year-old Lawrence L. Vieau were charged with criminal damage to property and burglary.

Wright (L) and Haug (R)
Wright (L) and Haug (R)(Winnebago County Sheriff's Office)

“We would like to thank the Rockford Office of the ATF for their assistance with the investigation. In addition, we would like to thank the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office, Rockford Police Department, Rockford Public Works, and various other City Departments that assisted with the response to and the investigation of this incident,” the Rockford Fire Department said.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(KWQC)
Gov. Pritzker says his family ‘came under attack’
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker listens to a question after announcing a shelter in place order to...
Gov. Pritzker expected to lower capacity for retail shops, shut down casinos as COVID-19 surges
The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 11,632 new confirmed and probable cases of...
Pritzker: Capacity limits for retail stores, casinos required to close
An Amber Alert has been issued after a 4-year-old was left inside a vehicle that was stolen...
Amber Alert cancelled after Bridgeview boy found safe
Fatal crash
Fatal Poplar Grove crash victim identified

Latest News

Illinois Coronavirus Cover Picture
IDPH: 8K more COVID-19 cases, 140 deaths
Recent run-ins between tourists and bison highlight the dangers when viewing wildlife too...
Bison integral part to Ill. prairies, scientist says
$22M in grants headed to state public museum projects
Laptop keyboard.
Confirmed cases of COVID-19 at Guilford High School