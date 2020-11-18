Arrests made after massive N. Main Street fire

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Two men were charged with burglary after a fire on N. Main Street Saturday, Oct. 24.

The Rockford Fire Department was called to a large commercial building fire at 2500 North Main St. at 5:18 a.m.

Investigators from the Rockford Fire Department conducted investigations and the results were reviewed by the Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office. Both 41-year-old Sean S. Haug and 48-year-old Lawrence L. Vieau were charged with criminal damage to property and burglary.

Wright (L) and Haug (R) (Winnebago County Sheriff's Office)

“We would like to thank the Rockford Office of the ATF for their assistance with the investigation. In addition, we would like to thank the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office, Rockford Police Department, Rockford Public Works, and various other City Departments that assisted with the response to and the investigation of this incident,” the Rockford Fire Department said.

