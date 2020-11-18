Advertisement

Accessibility during COVID-19 pandemic

New owner Matt Ajvazi said he had to get creative in order to continue to serve his customers and follow health guidelines.
Spring Valley Restaurant
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 6:49 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SPRING VALLEY, Ill. (WIFR) - While the pandemic has caused issues for indoor dining over the past few months, an Oregon restaurant is trying someone new and taking on a more pandemic friendly approach to its services.

Spring Valley Restaurant has remained closed since new mitigations were placed in Illinois back in October. Now, the diner is adjusting to the times, opening a fully functioning drive-thru.

“I recently took over ownership pre-pandemic. Then, when the pandemic hit, we all kind of got together and figured out what we were going to do to kind of move forward," Ajvazi said. "We decided to not allow dine-in options, so that’s when we got the idea to add a full service drive-thru lane and see where it goes.”

