$22M in grants headed to state public museum projects

Public museum capital grants will support development in 15 counties.
(WCAV)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 11:11 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WIFR) - Gov. Pritzker announced 43 Illinois museums that attract more than 16 million visitors annually will receive $22.8 million in state capital investments to improve their facilities and develop new exhibits.

Among the museums receiving grants are the Discovery Center Museum of Rockford Inc., Harry and Della Burpee Museum Association and the Midway Village & Museum Center. The investments are through the Illinois Public Museum Capital Grants Program, funded through Gov. Pritzker’s Rebuild Illinois multi-year state capital program.

“Our public museums help tell the story of Illinois, from the founding and cultural heritage of local communities, to our place in the world today,” Gov. Pritzker said. “This grant program is making investments in local museums that will allow them to attract more visitors, to foster important research, and to tell important stories for generations to come.”

The Illinois Public Museum Capital Grants Program, administered by the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, is open to any museum operated by local government or located on municipally-owned land. The maximum grant award for the projects announced Wednesday was $750,000 and matching funds are required in many cases based on museum attendance levels.

“Museums located throughout Illinois receiving funding through this program are investing in exciting new exhibits and facilities improvements that will help them meet the interests of Illinois citizens and visitors of all ages,” IDNR Director Colleen Callahan said. “The museums will provide opportunities to experience the art, anthropology, history, culture, and natural history of their communities, as well as our state and nation.”

More information on the Illinois Public Museum Capital Grants Program is available on the IDNR website. A complete list of the grant recipients can be found here.

