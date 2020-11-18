10 Winnebago Co. businesses ordered closed until further notice

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Winnebago County Health Department has ordered 10 business to close until further notice, effective Nov. 13.

The WCHD describes the violation as when an establishment has been issued closure notices and shows no intension to comply with Executive Order No. 52.

Click here for a list of establishments that currently have actions taken up to and including closure by WCHD due to public health concerns. Establishments that have had the action or closure lifted and have demonstrated compliance for 30 days are removed from this list.

Click here for the WCHD enforcement procedures for the prevention of the transmission of COVID-19. Click here for the WCHD Resurgence Mitigations for meetings, social events, social gatherings, restaurants, and bars.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.