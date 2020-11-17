Theo Epstein steps down as Cubs President of Baseball Operations

CHICAGO, Ill. (WIFR) - After nine seasons with the organization, the Chicago Cubs announced Theo Epstein will step down as President of Baseball Operations, effective Nov. 20.

The team also announced that Jed Hoyer, the team’s current Executive V.P./General Manager, will replace Epstein as President of Baseball Operations.

“Theo and I have been communicating about this possible move for a couple of years, and we have been working together toward a transition that makes sense for the Cubs and for him,” said Cubs Chairman Tom Ricketts. “The timing is right for a number of reasons, and most importantly we are both thrilled that Jed is the person succeeding Theo. We have had our most successful period in over a century under Theo’s leadership, and we are grateful for everything he has given to this organization and this city. Jed has been a big part of that success, too, and offers a combination of continuity and a fresh perspective that will serve us well as we look forward to another period of sustained success.”

Epstein and Hoyer joined the Cubs front office in 2011, overseeing an overhaul of the team and the organization from the “Lovable Losers” into World Series champions in 2016, the first in 108 years. During his tenure as President of Baseball Ops, Epstein’s teams won 705 games from 2012-2020, which included five postseason births, three straight NLCS appearances, and three NL Central Division titles.

“For the rest of my life, I will cherish having been part of the great Chicago Cubs organization during this historic period,” said Epstein. “All of the things that have made this experience so special - the fans, the players, the managers and coaches, ownership, my front office colleagues, the uniqueness of the Wrigley experience, the history - make it so tough to leave the Cubs. But I believe this is the right decision for me even if it’s a difficult one. And now is the right time rather than a year from now. The organization faces a number of decisions this winter that carry long-term consequences; those types of decisions are best made by someone who will be here for a long period rather than just one more year. Jed has earned this opportunity and is absolutely the right person to take over this baseball operation at such an important time."

Epstein was entering his final year of his contract in 2021. He has been on record multiple times saying he believes executives have a 10-year shelf life with a team. Next season would have been in his 10th in Chicago since leaving Boston, where he won a World Series trophy in 2004 and 2007.

